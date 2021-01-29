Yosemite National Park Ticketed Entry

Yosemite National Park

PEAK HOUR RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER YOSEMITE BEGINNING MAY 20, 2022 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Peak hours are 6 am to 4 pm. Vehicles without reservations during peak hours will not be permitted entry.

Reservations go on sale for arrivals May 20th through September 30th beginning March 23, 2022 at 8 am PT.

Additionally beginning May 13th an additional batch of reservations will be available everyday 7 days at 8 am PT in advance of arrival

May 14th for arrival May 21st

May 15th for arrival May 22nd

May 16th for arrival May 23rd and so on.

Every vehicle entering the park must pay an entry fee. If you have an Interagency annual or lifetime pass it will be accepted as your entrance fee. Valid entrance passes accepted are: Yosemite National Park Annual Pass, Interagency Annual Pass, Interagency Senior Pass, Interagency Access Pass, Interagency Volunteer Pass, Interagency Military Pass, Interagency 4th Grade Pass, Veteran's Military Pass, Gold Star Military Pass, Golden Age, and Golden Access.



Notifications and Alerts

Reservation Tip: Login to your account or create a new account before tickets go on sale. We recommend you book online to avoid delays. The Call Center does not have additional inventory for sale.

Beginning May 20, 2022 through September 30, 2022 reservations are required to visit Yosemite during peak hours 6 am to 4 pm. Tickets go on sale for all arrival dates, May 20th through September 30th, at 8 am PT on March 23, 2022 Booking window details here. Only visitors with peak hour reservations, Half Dome or wilderness permits, overnight lodging or camping reservations can enter the park from 6 am PT through 4 pm PT. Reservations are not required to visit outside of peak hours. Tioga Pass Road and entrance station are closed for the winter with opening date to be determined. Hwy 120 from Groveland, Hwy 140 from Mariposa, and Hwy 41 park entrances are currently open.

Need to Know

Reservation Requirements PEAK HOUR RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED BEGINNING MAY 20, 2022 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 PEAK HOURS 6 AM PT to 4 PM PT Visitors who arrive by private vehicle or motorcycle during peak hours 6 am PT through 4 pm PT must have a reservation . Peak hour reservations are valid for three consecutive days. Visitors arriving on foot or bicycle do not require a peak hour reservation. Reservations must be purchased online at Recreation.gov or using the Recreation.gov mobile app. Reservations will not be sold at the park. Reservations are non transferable and resale or auction of reservations is prohibited. For visitors with overnight accommodations inside Yosemite National Park, including but not limited to, The Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, and all Park Campgrounds, peak hour reservations are included with overnight lodging reservations. Reservations are not required to enter the park outside of peak hours.



Interagency Pass Holders Your Interagency annual or lifetime pass is accepted as your entrance fee upon arrival but pass holders are required to pay the $2.00 reservation fee. See Fees and Cancellation section for valid entrance passes.

Reservations will be released on March 23, 2022 at 8 am PT for all arrivals from May 20th through September 30th. Additionally, beginning May 13, 2022 at 8 am PT an additional batch of reservations will be available everyday at 8 am PT 7 days in advance of arrival

Reservation Limit Visitors are allowed up to 1 private vehicle or 1 motorcycle peak hour reservation every three days. Reservations are valid for three consecutive days. You are not required to obtain a reservation every day you visit. Reservation holder must be in the vehicle or on the motorcycle at the time of entry and prepared to show photo ID.

Entering the Park Please have a printed or digital copy of your peak hour reservation available to be scanned at the park entrance station upon arrival. Pass holders must provide Interagency Annual or Lifetime pass (if applicable) for validation or will be required to pay the entrance fee. All reservation holders and Interagency pass holders be prepared to show photo ID.

Peak Hour Entrance Times Peak hour reservations permit entry to the park from 6 am PT through 4 pm PT . You must have a reservation to enter during peak hours. Visitors without reservations may not enter Yosemite betweeen 6 am PT and 4 pm PT.

Foreign Currency Not Accepted* Recreation.gov does not accept payment from foreign bank accounts or travelers’ checks.

Bear habitat! Food Storage Day users should leave food in their car with doors closed and food out of sight when hiking or away from vehicle. Not in pickup bed or strapped to outside of vehicle.

Dispose of garbage immediately in bear-proof dumpsters Garbage receptacles are located in every parking lot in Yosemite Valley.

Park Information and Road Conditions For additional park information or current road conditions, call (209) 372-0200 or visit www.nps.gov/yose

Booking Windows

Booking windows

Tickets go on sale beginning March 23, 2022

Peak hour reservations will be available beginning 8 a.m. PST on March 23rd for arrivals May 20th through September 30th 30th.

Reservations must be purchased online at Recreation.gov or using the Recreation.gov mobile app. Reservations will not be sold at the park.

In addition, beginning May 13th, an additional batch of reservations will be released on a rolling basis seven days in advance of arrival.

For example:

May 13th at 8 am PT releases May 20th

May 14th at 8 am PT releases May 21st

May 15th at 8 am PT releases May 22nd

Day-use reservations are valid for three consecutive days.

Changes and Cancellations

Cancellations must be made up to 24 hours in advance of your first day on your reservation the $2 processing fee is non-refundable. Please cancel your reservation if you do not plan on using it.

Contact Information

Mailing Address

9003 Village Dr P.O. BOX 577 Yosemite National Park CA 95389

Phone Number

209-372-0200

Available Tickets

