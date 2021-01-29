Yosemite National Park Ticketed Entry

PEAK HOUR RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER YOSEMITE BEGINNING MAY 20, 2022 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 

Peak hours are 6 am to 4 pm. Vehicles without reservations during peak hours will not be permitted entry.

Reservations go on sale for arrivals May 20th through September 30th beginning March 23, 2022 at 8 am PT.

Additionally beginning May 13th an additional batch of reservations will be available everyday 7 days at 8 am PT in advance of arrival

Every vehicle entering the park must pay an entry fee. If you have an Interagency annual or lifetime pass it will be accepted as your entrance fee. Valid entrance passes accepted are: Yosemite National Park Annual Pass, Interagency Annual Pass, Interagency Senior Pass, Interagency Access Pass, Interagency Volunteer Pass, Interagency Military Pass, Interagency 4th Grade Pass, Veteran's Military Pass, Gold Star Military Pass, Golden Age, and Golden Access.

For more information take a look at this Help Center Article.     

Booking Windows

Tickets go on sale beginning March 23, 2022

Reservations must be purchased online at Recreation.gov or using the Recreation.gov mobile app. Reservations will not be sold at the park. 

For example:

Day-use reservations are valid for three consecutive days.

Changes and Cancellations

Cancellations must be made up to 24 hours in advance of your first day on your reservation the $2 processing fee is non-refundable. Please cancel your reservation if you do not plan on using it.  

Contact Information

Mailing Address

9003 Village Dr P.O. BOX 577 Yosemite National Park CA 95389

Phone Number

209-372-0200

