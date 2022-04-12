We're here to help you dream up your next trip, figure out the details, and reserve experiences at over 3,600 facilities and 103,000 individual sites across the country. There's something for everyone on Recreation.gov, so get out there, experience the USA, and bring home a story!
St. Anthony Sand Dunes
Near Saint Anthony, Idaho
The annual pass is only valid for one vehicle per season at Egin Lakes Day Use Area. This pass can be purchased on recreation.gov, office location, or on-site at Egin Lakes. The pass is non-transferrable, non-refundable, cannot be replaced if lost or stolen, and is void if altered or reproduced. ...
Sandy Wild and Scenic River
Near Brightwood, Oregon
This pass is valid for DAY USE only at Sandy Ridge Recreation Site within the Northwest Oregon District of the Bureau of Land Management. Print out a copy of your pass to place on the dashboard of your vehicle. Display your pass code or temporary transaction code on a fee envelope to place on yo...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Sardis, Alabama
Six Mile Creek Park is located on its namesake at scenic Dannelly Reservoir in Alabama's Black Prairie Belt. The reservoir sits on the Alabama River and covers roughly 27 square miles, boasting more than 500 miles of shoreline. Boating, fishing, hunting and hiking are popular activities. The boat ra...
Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area requires Timed Use Permits to access two separate areas: Multnomah Falls (I-84/Exit 31) The Waterfall Corridor between Bridal Veil (Exit 28) and Ainsworth (Exit 35) Starting May 24th through September 5th, permits will be required from ...
Allatoona Lake
Near Cartersville, Georgia
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Allatoona Lake Project issues, annually, four hundred hunting permits on a first-come, first-serve basis for eleven designated management areas. The permits are subject to a $20.00 special activity fee that is assessed each season. Hunting area maps and a copy of ...
Willamette National Forest
Near McKenzie Bridge, Oregon
The Willamette National Forest stretches for 110 miles along the western slopes of the Cascade Range in western Oregon. The Forest's northern extent is the upper reaches of the Santiam River as the melting snow flows off the glaciated slopes of Mount Jefferson; the river supplies drinking and ir...
Rocky Mountain National Park
Access the Bear Lake Road corridor within Rocky Mountain National Park via the park’s Hiker Shuttle. The Hiker Shuttle provides a direct connection from the Town of Estes Park Visitor Center to RMNP's Park and Ride transit hub, located along Bear Lake Road. This connection allows you to l...
Governors Island National Monument
A Silent Sentinel in New York Harbor From 1794 to 1966, the U.S. Army on Governors Island was part of the social, political, and economic tapestry of New York City. Today, the island is a vibrant summer seasonal venue of art, culture, and performance against the backdrop of two centuries of military...
Federal Hall National Memorial
Birthplace of American Government Here on Wall Street, George Washington took the oath of office as our first President, and this site was home to the first Congress, Supreme Court, and Executive Branch offices. The current structure, a Customs House, later served as part of the US Sub-Treasury....
African Burial Ground National Monument
African Burial Ground, which is a sacred space in lower Manhattan, is the oldest and largest known excavated burial ground in North America for both freed and enslaved Africans. It protects the historic role slavery played in building New York. The African Burial Ground is widely acknowledged as o...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Selma, Alabama
Steeles Landing is a boat ramp located on Alabama River Lakes below the Robert F. Henry Lock and Dam. It is located in the town of Statesville and provides access to a variety of boating activities on the scenic Alabama River. The park is open year round. Annual Boat Ramp passes can be purchased at ...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Catherine, Alabama
Shell Creek Park is located on the William "Bill" Dannelly section of the Alabama River. The park is located in Millers Ferry, Alabama and provides a convient spot to access a variety of boating activities on the scenic Alabama River. The park is open year around. All visitors at Shell Creek are ...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Lowndesboro, Alabama
Holy Ground Battlefield Park has something to offer everyone. You can swim or lay in the sun at the beach, have a picnic at one of the many picnic sites, or take a leisurely walk on the nature trail. The park offers a bathhouse with showers located near the beach. Visitors at Holy Ground Battle...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Minter, Alabama
Elm Bluff Park is located on scenic Dannelly Reservoir in Alabama's Black Prairie Belt. The reservoir sits on the Alabama River and covers roughly 27 square miles, boasting more than 500 miles of shoreline. Boating, fishing, hunting and hiking are popular activities. The boat ramp is open to the pub...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Camden, Alabama
East Bank Beach is located on the William "Bill" Dannelly section of the Alabama River. East Bank Beach offers a designated swimming area and sandy beach surrounded by picnic tables and a large grassy lawn. Picnic Pavillions offer group picnicing with views of the lake. The park is located in Miller...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Newbern, Alabama
Isaac Creek / Damsite East Bank is located on Claiborne Lake in Alabama's southwest Hill Country. Boat Ramps are located above and below Claiborne Lock and Dam The lake encompasses more than 60 miles of the Alabama River, and Isaac Creek has great appeal to sportsmen, birders, naturalists or those s...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Alberta, Alabama
Chilatchee Creek is located on its namesake at scenic Dannelly Reservoir in Alabama's Black Prairie Belt. The reservoir sits on the Alabama River and covers roughly 27 square miles, boasting more than 500 miles of shoreline. Boating, fishing, hunting and hiking are popular activities. All visitor...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Camden, Alabama
Bridgeport Beach is located on the William "Bill" Dannelly section of the Alabama River. Bridgeport Beach offers a designated swimming area and sandy beach surrounded by picnic tables and a large grassy lawn. A picnic pavillion offers group picnicing with views of the lake. The park is located in Ca...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Orrville, Alabama
Bogue Chitto Creek Park is located on the William "Bill" Dannelly section of the Alabama River. The park is located in Orrville, Alabama and provides a convient spot to access a variety of boating activities on the scenic Alabama River. The park is open year around. All visitors at Bogue Chitto C...
Alabama River Lakes
Near Tyler, Alabama
Benton Boat Ramp is a boat ramp located on Alabama River Lakes below the Robert F. Henry Lock and Dam. It is located in the town of Benton and provides access to a variety of boating activities on the scenic Alabama River. The park is open year round. Annual Boat Ramp passes can be purchased at near...
